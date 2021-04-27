gordhop_artworks

Daily Logo Challenge: Day 2

Download color palette

Ola, amigos! I hope everyone is safe and at home. I've taken the @dailylogochallenge . Today, the topic for me was Hot Air Balloon Logo. I've picked the name, 'Whoosh' for my design. I've taken the Hot Air Balloon to form an W from the company name, "Whoosh".
Appreciate you stopping by.✌️
Let me know what you think about my work.
Posted on Apr 27, 2021
