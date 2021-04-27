DEEPA SINGH

MFine social media campaign post

website illustrator web app illustration vector design
Hi creative people,
While making this post for social media I was suppose to come up with something creative and to the point of the content so that people can notice the post. As it's a medical campaign post so I tried to come up with these colors and hope you like it.

Posted on Apr 27, 2021
