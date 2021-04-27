Pratik Sharma

ISRO logo

Pratik Sharma
Pratik Sharma
  • Save
ISRO logo logo design vector illustration
Download color palette

Redesign of the indian space research organisation ISRO logo
- Made the colors more bold
- vertical alignment of text
- Satellite icon in the previous log is very overwhelming - made it smaller and moved to upper left

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2021
Pratik Sharma
Pratik Sharma

More by Pratik Sharma

View profile
    • Like