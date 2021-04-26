HOPE BUDDY - A mobile app to improve Mental well-being.

Hope Buddy is the second project I created for UX Design Fundamental Course and this is the second part of UX Design Specialization as well.

This project starts with the concept, including a basic research of the concept, how what, and who are the users will be. I also research the competitors and their app functions so I can create ideas from their app. I make a user profile persona so I can envision what my users will be their goals and my goals as a designer. I also create a content map so I can base from there the functions, and also creating the wireframe.

It's actually a challenge for me to choose which color palette and Typography should I use.

Tools: CalArts (Coursera) required AdobeXD but I've used Figma as my alternative tool for the Prototype.

Prototype link.

https://www.figma.com/proto/WckR2lZ7mZAkiWbhV7XSAG/HOPE-BUDDY-Mobile-Application?node-id=335%3A585&scaling=scale-down&page-id=299%3A0