Good for Sale
Nick Hubley

Ecommerce Store Horizontal View

Nick Hubley
Nick Hubley
Hire Me
  • Save
Ecommerce Store Horizontal View dribble figmadesign ecommerce design whitespace fashion uxdesign shop ecommerce webdesign figma adobe flat business brand website ui minimal digital ux design

Simpiily UI Kit/Design System

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on figma.com
Good for sale
Simpiily UI Kit/Design System
Download color palette

Simpiily UI Kit/Design System

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on figma.com
Good for sale
Simpiily UI Kit/Design System

A horizontal store view for an ecommerce concept store.

Picture are from HYPEBEAST.

Check out my UI kit on Figma Community.

Twitter | Instagram| Figma | Check me out!

Nick Hubley
Nick Hubley
An intuitive design is how you can give users superpowers.
Hire Me

More by Nick Hubley

View profile
    • Like