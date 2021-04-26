Maarnas logo

I have designed a woman fashion brand logo.

Ideas: flower + letter M . What do you think about this one?

Available for Freelance work.

Let's talk about your projects

-------

Email: rezaeshan@gmail.com

FB: https://www.facebook.com/reza.eshan.503

Be: https://www.behance.net/kenyouseem95ae

Whats App: +8801624791822

If you feel good after watching then appreciate me and don't forget to follow me!

Thank you very much!