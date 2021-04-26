Hasan Al Reza

Maarnas logo

Hasan Al Reza
Hasan Al Reza
  • Save
Maarnas logo illustrator flat logo design design vector minimal logo illustration branding
Download color palette

I have designed a woman fashion brand logo.

Ideas: flower + letter M . What do you think about this one?

Available for Freelance work.
Let's talk about your projects

-------

Email: rezaeshan@gmail.com
FB: https://www.facebook.com/reza.eshan.503
Be: https://www.behance.net/kenyouseem95ae
Whats App: +8801624791822

If you feel good after watching then appreciate me and don't forget to follow me!

Thank you very much!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Hasan Al Reza
Hasan Al Reza

More by Hasan Al Reza

View profile
    • Like