Diogo Magalhães

Eusébio - Portugal Legend

Diogo Magalhães
Diogo Magalhães
  • Save
Eusébio - Portugal Legend ball black white soccer design portrait poster design eusebio football poster
Download color palette

This poster is a tribute to Eusébio. The text that makes his portrait is Portugal's national anthem.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Diogo Magalhães
Diogo Magalhães

More by Diogo Magalhães

View profile
    • Like