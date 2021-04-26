stephen beneski

BeneskiDesign Gravel Guide Video Stills

stephen beneski
stephen beneski
  • Save
BeneskiDesign Gravel Guide Video Stills digital advertising branding design promotional short film
Download color palette

A quirky Wes Anderson inspired short-film to promote the Gravel Adventure Field Guide. I wanted to break out of the norm for bike videos that show a lot of follow-camera and race-style footage to bring a fun irreverent style to this Trinidad project.
Link below:
https://youtu.be/VdsWm7P-pMc

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
stephen beneski
stephen beneski

More by stephen beneski

View profile
    • Like