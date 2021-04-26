Cryptocurrency startup landing page

LIVE SITE (portfolio version)

https://loopnest.webflow.io

THE COMPANY

Loopnest is a Hong Kong fintech startup that provides blockchain technology related services.

THE PROJECT

Loopnest needed a one-page website that lists the services they offer and contact information.

MY TASKS

- Designed page layout

- UI design with microinteractions

- Front-end development

TOOLS

HTML / CSS / JavaScript, Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe After Effects

FINAL DELIVERABLES

HTML / CSS / JS and image files

Year: 2020

Project timeframe: 1 month

Status: completed

Job type: remote, contract

__________________________________

:) Drop me a line: jessicazhangdz@gmail.com