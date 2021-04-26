Mohamed Gaawan

Feryan Presentation Dashboard 6

Mohamed Gaawan
Mohamed Gaawan
  • Save
Feryan Presentation Dashboard 6 dashboard ui al feryan saudiarabia widetechnology ui uiux
Download color palette

My latest Dashboard design with Wide Technology for Al Feryan in Saudi Arabia

Al Faryan UI UX Dashboard
https://lnkd.in/dJUDR43

Al Faryan UI/UX Mobile App
https://lnkd.in/dZ-fWWA

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2021
Mohamed Gaawan
Mohamed Gaawan

More by Mohamed Gaawan

View profile
    • Like