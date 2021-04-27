🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
La Visual did naming and identity branding for a nutritional supplement company based out of Panama. We developed the name Natribre and created a highly unique visual system based on our partner’s geographic culture. The identity is inspired by pre-columbian art patterns. This theme is directly linked to nature, spiritualism, and regeneration through the patterns that represent cyclical nature of life. The use of polychromatic colors are expressed in all elements of their artifacts.
These ancestral and vibrant shapes are associated to many representations as water, animals, plants and daily life as well. The cyclical movement, and the life-giving connection between the human and the earth, giving a fresh and made from the roots feeling.