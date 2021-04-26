Max Hodlevskyi

Чорнобиль / Chornobyl

Чорнобиль / Chornobyl lettering calligraphy typography chernobyl chornobyl disaster nuclear type logotype
35 years since Chornobyl nuclear disaster. On April 26, 1986, the world changed.

Slovopys Project
www.hodlevskyi.com/projects/slovopys

Graphic Designer & Researcher from Ukraine
