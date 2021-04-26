Friendly shark

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Meet the friendliest shark in the World's oceans. It supports ideas of self-improvement, healthy lifestyle, positive thinking, peace at all depths of ocean. Even though she is sometimes misunderstood (it's hard to be a shark ahead of her time), the shark illuminates fish and jellyfish with a smile of 14,000 teeth in a friendly manner.