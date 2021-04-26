Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yoga Online

Yoga Online google ads ads banner ads vector web design
Hello, friends!

Before pandemic I had great time doing yoga with my friends. Now, obviously, it's impossible to do it together. Wouldn't it be nice to have an online class where you could book an appointment only with your friends? I imagine an ads for that service could look something like that.

Would you try yoga based on these ads?

Posted on Apr 26, 2021
