Yoga Online

Hello, friends!
Before pandemic I had great time doing yoga with my friends. Now, obviously, it's impossible to do it together. Wouldn't it be nice to have an online class where you could book an appointment only with your friends? I imagine an ads for that service could look something like that.
Would you try yoga based on these ads?