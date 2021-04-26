Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alvish Baldha

Chat list

Alvish Baldha
Alvish Baldha
Hire Me
  • Save
Chat list list web application web design product design chat chat screen chat app search bar orange toggle sidebar typography ux ui
Download color palette

💬 This is the chat list, I have been designing, and I love how the right one turns out. It looks so clean and easy to navigate between different groups and personal chats. What do you think?

Chat list.png
2 MB
Download
Alvish Baldha
Alvish Baldha
I design for humans.
Hire Me

More by Alvish Baldha

View profile
    • Like