Daily Logo Challenge: Day 1

Hey, folks! I hope everyone is safe and sound. I've taken the daily logo challenge. Today, the topic for me was Rocketship Logo. I've picked the name, 'Axis' for my design. I've taken the Rocketship to form an A from the company name, "Axis".
Appreciate you stopping by.✌️
Let me know what you think about my work.
