Alexandra Melnikova

Halo

Alexandra Melnikova
Alexandra Melnikova
  • Save
Halo purple fantasy fairytale animal illustration animal abstract story freehand drawing design character sketch procreate illustration freehand drawing
Download color palette

Fast sketch from my first Animal Series.
It’s a digital sketch for oil paintings, sculpture and for street art works.
Welcome to
www.Instagram.com/alexandra_melnickova
alexandramelnickova@gmail.com

Alexandra Melnikova
Alexandra Melnikova

More by Alexandra Melnikova

View profile
    • Like