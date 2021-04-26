Speak truth louder than fear

Our friends at TRU Colors are out to end gun violence and unite their community. The catalyst? Beer brewed by active members of rival gangs and a place for the city of Wilmington, NC to come together over a cold one. The opportunity of its unique business model is peace and prosperity through shared purpose.

When we first kicked off with TRU Colors, their chosen brand attributes were unified, urban, and provocative. These attributes and our brand strategy informed the concept "Change the Narrative," a call to collective action and a theme that would remain prevalent throughout our work. Here’s an early visual identity mockup where we explored monograms and what became the TRU Colors brand palette.

For TRU Colors, there’s more beneath the surface of the glass. Their mission amplifies long-ignored voices and offers us a seat at the table to learn, sparking honest conversations that drive social change. By leaning into areas of discomfort, we grow and we can even heal.

Thank you TRU! We’re better for having worked with your team.

