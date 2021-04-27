Ulysses Design Co

Vintage Store Branding for Rhythm & Flare

Vintage Store Branding for Rhythm & Flare flower guitar retro apparel hand drawn brand identity typography vintage badge logo illustration branding
  1. Rhythm & Flare Behance-08.jpg
  2. Rhythm & Flare Behance-15.jpg
  3. Rhythm & Flare Behance-09.jpg
  4. Rhythm & Flare Behance-16.jpg
  5. Rhythm & Flare Behance-14.jpg

Vintage Store Branding for Rhythm & Flare, a clothing store in Napa, California. Owners Tia and Brit reached out to us to create a brand identity to help them stand out out in the Napa retail market.

This hand curated collection of vintage clothing is a partnership between Tia and Brit. Rhythm & Flare is a manifestation of their love for 70s fashion, self expression and style.

