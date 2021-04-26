Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gamepix Logo Design Process

Gamepix Logo Design Process e-commerce fintech blockchain guidelines brandbook mark logo sign typography gradient gamer video game game gaming play icon transition pixel icon identity branding logo
Hello friends,

Sharing with you some WIP stuff from a logo design project for Gamepix, the World's first interactive e-commerce platform.

The concept idea is a transition of "pixels" into a sleek "play" button, symbolizing the process of video game development.

