Annie Ernaux Book Covers

Tusquet Editores wanted to make a re-edition of four of Annie Ernaux's books they had already published in 1993 with a new and more modern, cohesive look. They contacted me because of the specific style I use for my most personal work, using female characters and representing deep complex emotions (including harsh and tough ones) through symbolic scenes.
This project won the Book Covers Category on the 2020 World Illustration Awards :)
