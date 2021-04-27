Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Map iOS app—Search

Map iOS app—Search automotive auto carplay car interface google navigation map maps design iphone concept ios apple ux ui app
A search UI for a conceptual navigation app simply titled 'Map'.

creating minimal, conceptual interfaces.

