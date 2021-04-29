Nicat Manafov

Moment: Email / Filled - Error States

Moment: Email / Filled - Error States icon switch button interface design input error state input field moment app design uidesign uxdesign onboarding ios app design product design case study interface clean design ux ui app
ℹ️ Details
Hey everyone! This is the last step of the onboarding on the Moment. It asks for our email address to send information about our progress.

In the old design, we can type random and spam email addresses to the email input. There are no restrictions to avoid this problem.

So we need to check if the human typed a valid email address. If so, we will state the problem to the human.

Also, we will disable the “Let’s get started” button until the human types a valid email.

🧘🏻 What is Moment?
Moment is a mobile application that reduces our screen time on phones and tablets. It has features like phone fasting, coaching, and family/friend groups.

We can create and join groups of friends or family members. So we can keep each other actionable & receive coaching in tandem.

✍🏻 Case Study
By the way, for this project, I wrote a case study that is published on Bootcamp via Medium. You can read it as well to learn more about the project and process.

UI/UX Designer working remotely in Baku, AZ.
