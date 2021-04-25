Moh.Tahir Shaikh

Grocery Online

Moh.Tahir Shaikh
Moh.Tahir Shaikh
  • Save
Grocery Online grocery online shop app typography minimal logo icon foodlogo design branding
Download color palette

Logo designing for an online grocery shopping application.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2021
Moh.Tahir Shaikh
Moh.Tahir Shaikh

More by Moh.Tahir Shaikh

View profile
    • Like