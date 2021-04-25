Kamila

Typographic poster

Typographic poster illustrator typography art typogaphy poster design poster
A typographic poster about a typeface I especially like, prepared as part of Graphic Design Specialization at CalArts (Coursera).

Posted on Apr 25, 2021
