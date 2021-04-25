Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Saiful Islam

Healthcare Medical Landing Page

Saiful Islam
Saiful Islam
  • Save
Healthcare Medical Landing Page landing page concept app design design website medical medical website medical app uxdesign brand identity business ui template website design ui ux ui design landing page design landing page
Download color palette

Healthcare Medical Landing Page

This is a modern and unique one page Medical Template. XD files are perfectly organized, so you can easily customize everything you need. The XD is designed on Bootstrap 1170 grid system. It also has a responsive design. This XD file can satisfy all of your needs. Everything is in the Documentation file so that you can change anything easily.

>>Features:
– Based on 1170px Grid system
– Unique & Modern
– Pixel perfect
– Used Free Font
– Used Free Icon
– Easy Customization Adobe XD files
– Named Groups & Layers
– Easy Editable

I hope you satisfy to use this template. Thank You

Download Link: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/healthcare-medical-landing-page/

Saiful Islam
Saiful Islam

More by Saiful Islam

View profile
    • Like