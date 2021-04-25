Healthcare Medical Landing Page

This is a modern and unique one page Medical Template. XD files are perfectly organized, so you can easily customize everything you need. The XD is designed on Bootstrap 1170 grid system. It also has a responsive design. This XD file can satisfy all of your needs. Everything is in the Documentation file so that you can change anything easily.

>>Features:

– Based on 1170px Grid system

– Unique & Modern

– Pixel perfect

– Used Free Font

– Used Free Icon

– Easy Customization Adobe XD files

– Named Groups & Layers

– Easy Editable

I hope you satisfy to use this template. Thank You

Download Link: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/healthcare-medical-landing-page/