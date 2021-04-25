Beer Editorial

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Everything You Need To Know About: Beer is an editorial which goes through the History and process of making beer, its types, curiosities, health consequences, and more.
Graphically, the idea for the editorial was the whole of it being a beer, that would go down and down, to eventually the last page displaying "another one, please!" in a coaster. The typography was distorted to resemble being underwater, bubbles were added all throughout and as well as foam, which disappears progressively.