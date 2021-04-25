Poster Design For Client

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The most reputed, non-governmental, non-political and non-profit Organisation namely J&K Yateem Trust, whose motive is to give parental care to those orphans who have no one to take-care of and give such immense care. This trust is always on toes to keep hearts warm and candles lit in those families who have lost their bread-earners.
Mr. Haseeb Mustafa, contacted me on LinkedIn for designing the poster for it’s organisation. As, he was my first client who was into this NGO, so I was much excited to work on the poster for him. I shared few poster designs with him, and the best part was he liked all the designs very much. He was having no issues in the designs, no deletions, no additions. I felt that I made him happy because of my designs. And, after a week time, I guess he gave me another project and thankfully with all my dedication and hard work, I completed that as well with 101% client satisfaction.
