Rewards Mobile App UI UX Design

Rewards Mobile App UI UX Design mobile app ui ux rewards app ux uxdesign uidesign ui mobile app
A rewarding platform called "Pigeez" for meat lovers, which gives them points based on their contribution through locations, reviews, and content on restaurants.

Posted on Apr 25, 2021
