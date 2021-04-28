Nicat Manafov

Moment: Email / Active State

Nicat Manafov
Nicat Manafov
Hire Me
  • Save
Moment: Email / Active State interface product design ios app design mobile onboarding ui uxdesign uidesign moment app design ios clean design ux ui app onboarding screens active state input input field onboarding
Moment: Email / Active State interface product design ios app design mobile onboarding ui uxdesign uidesign moment app design ios clean design ux ui app onboarding screens active state input input field onboarding
Moment: Email / Active State interface product design ios app design mobile onboarding ui uxdesign uidesign moment app design ios clean design ux ui app onboarding screens active state input input field onboarding
Download color palette
  1. Email.png
  2. Inactive State.png
  3. Active State.png

ℹ️ Details
Hey everyone! This is the last step of the onboarding on the Moment. It asks for our email address to send information about our progress.

You can see the active state of the input as well.

🧘🏻 What is Moment?
Moment is a mobile application that reduces our screen time on phones and tablets. It has features like phone fasting, coaching, and family/friend groups.

We can create and join groups of friends or family members. So we can keep each other actionable & receive coaching in tandem.

✍🏻 Case Study
By the way, for this project, I wrote a case study that is published on Bootcamp via Medium. You can read it as well to learn more about the project and process.

📪 Do you have an idea? Let's work together! 😉

EmailTwitterBehance

Mockup - Email.png
400 KB
Download
Mockup - Focus.png
500 KB
Download
Onboarding - Email - Focus.png
200 KB
Download
Onboarding - Email.png
200 KB
Download
Nicat Manafov
Nicat Manafov
UI/UX Designer working remotely in Baku, AZ.
Hire Me

More by Nicat Manafov

View profile
    • Like