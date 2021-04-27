Nicat Manafov

Moment: Onboarding

ℹ️ Details
Hey everyone! These are the onboarding views of Moment. When we download the application for the first time, we learn about the app and allow access to the notification and location.

🧘🏻 What is Moment?
Moment is a mobile application that reduces our screen time on phones and tablets. It has features like phone fasting, coaching, and family/friend groups.

We can create and join groups of friends or family members. So we can keep each other actionable & receive coaching in tandem.

✍🏻 Case Study
By the way, for this project, I wrote a case study that is published on Bootcamp via Medium. You can read it as well to learn more about the project and process.

