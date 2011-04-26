Mattias Lundin

Existir logo

Mattias Lundin
Mattias Lundin
  • Save
Existir logo logo illustration basic draft
Download color palette

Promised my girlfriends cousin a basic logo for his online poetry society, Existir. I just had an hour over and this is what I came up with. I guess I wont use the offset effect on the real version though.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2011
Mattias Lundin
Mattias Lundin

More by Mattias Lundin

View profile
    • Like