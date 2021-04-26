Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Moment: Splash / What's new

Moment: Splash / What's new application icon uidesign uxdesign moment mobile app design splash screen interface minimal ios product design case study splash logo design clean ux ui app
  1. Splash : What's new.png
  2. Close View.png
  3. Perspective.png

ℹ️ Details
Hey everyone! After a long time, I am here to share the views of a project called Moment. It was a side project I had worked on.

🧘🏻 What is Moment?
Moment is a mobile application that reduces our screen time on phones and tablets. It has features like phone fasting, coaching, and family/friend groups.

We can create and join groups of friends or family members. So we can keep each other actionable & receive coaching in tandem.

✍🏻 Case Study
By the way, for this project, I wrote a case study that is published on Bootcamp via Medium. You can read it as well to learn more about the project and process.

📪 Do you have an idea? Let's work together! 😉

Mockup - What's new.png
Mockup - Splash.png
Moment Logo.mp4
Splash.png
What’s new.png
    • Like