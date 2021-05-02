Good for Sale
Freelancer Personal Portfolio Website Design UI

Freelancer Personal Portfolio Website Design UI landing page homepage web page landingpage landing web design webdesign website
  1. Freelancer Personal Portfolio Website Design UI.jpg
  2. Landing Page 2.jpg
  3. Landing Page 6.jpg
  4. Landing Page 4.jpg
  5. Landing Page 1.jpg
  6. Landing Page 3.jpg

Set of 6 Freelancer/Agency Landing Pages Headers

Set of 6 Freelancer/Agency Landing Pages Headers

Download this Product + 5 Other Landing Page Headers for $10: https://gum.co/PRrNcO
Figma, Sketch and Adobe XD compatible

Hello World,

Today, I designed a freelancer portfolio website design in Hindi language. It was just an exploration of the design and to test how it will look like in Hindi. Please give your feedback about the design and follow me for daily design inspiration.

    • Like