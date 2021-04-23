Rayan Adamczak

Mobile app onboarding - choose profile

mobile app smart city user list cities mobile onboard onboarding profil profile city illustration design ui ux figma application app
Hey! It has been a while!
Today, I'm showing to you an onboarding that I recently made.
It offers the new user the choice to select a profile which will give him special and aimed informations & notifications about its city!

