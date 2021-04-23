District 22

Vuvies social media website design

District 22
District 22
Hire Me
  • Save
Vuvies social media website design cinema imdb design ui dashboard design dashboard ui ux ux design ui design movies netflix socialmedia
Download color palette

Hello, design-world!

This is a project for a social media specifically for movies, actors and actresses.

💙 Press "L" if you like it.
✍🏻 Also feel free to give some feedback.

✉️ Have a project idea? We are available for new projects district22studio@gmail.com

Visit our Website & follow us on Instagram

🧑🏽‍💻 by Milad

District 22
District 22
We turn your ideas to beautiful user-centered designs.
Hire Me

More by District 22

View profile
    • Like