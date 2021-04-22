BH GRAPHIC

Free Fashion Facebook cover

Free Fashion Facebook cover
Hi, we are an expert graphic design team. we like to help with world-class design.

Features:
>Best Fashion Facebook Cover Template
>Professional and creative design
>Easy to adapt and customize
> Fully layered and well-organized
> PSD files.
> Design in 300 DPI Regulation
> All Free Fonts
> RGB Color
>Clipping Mask Customization.
>Free font used.

Looking for Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Youtube Cover design?
Say hello: bhgraphicofficial@gmail.com

