Dodgers 2020 World Series NFT Baseball Card: Justin Turner

My latest project is creating bespoke, digital baseball cards to honor the 2020 World Series Champions Los Angeles Dodgers.

Up first, LA's own: Justin Turner. The third basemen, heart of the Dodgers felt like a great place to start. Each week I'll be releasing new cards, one per player, and only one NFT will be available for each player.

Purchase of the NFT includes exclusive access to the Figma file where the baseball card was designed. No one else besides the creator has access to this file.

View the OpenSea Auction