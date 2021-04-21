Edu Graphs | Logo

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
This is my new logo design made for me, I am focused on working branding and clothing for esports. I started with this project ("Edu Graphs") on December 24, 2020, at that time I became very interested in Graphic Design and Illustration for Teams and gamers focused on esports. One of my biggest inspirations for making Mascot Logos was "Vis Ink Design" and "Trout Graph".

Posted on Apr 21, 2021
