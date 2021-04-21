Edu Graphs | Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is my new logo design made for me, I am focused on working branding and clothing for esports. I started with this project ("Edu Graphs") on December 24, 2020, at that time I became very interested in Graphic Design and Illustration for Teams and gamers focused on esports. One of my biggest inspirations for making Mascot Logos was "Vis Ink Design" and "Trout Graph".