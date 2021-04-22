Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aleksandr Shchilkin

Messenger App - Day 1 | Work in Progress

Aleksandr Shchilkin
Aleksandr Shchilkin
Hire Me
  • Save
Messenger App - Day 1 | Work in Progress work in progress mobile app interface concept clean empty state ui mobile ui mobile minimal chatting chat chat application messaging messaging app messenger messages chat app message app message
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers! 👋

Here is some work in progress screens of my messaging app concept.
Your feedback is VERY appreciated 😍🤩!

Also, don't forget to follow and press “L” if you like it. ♥️
_____________
Tools:
Design - Figma
_____________
Follow my Instagram

Aleksandr Shchilkin
Aleksandr Shchilkin
Developer & UI Designer.
Hire Me

More by Aleksandr Shchilkin

View profile
    • Like