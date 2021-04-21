Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chris Walker

iPadOS 15 Widgets Concept

Chris Walker
Chris Walker
iPadOS 15 Widgets Concept apple wwdc ipados15 uidesign uxui ipados ios appleconcept
Without a doubt, one of the most requested iPadOS features has been to add the ability to arrange widgets and apps on the Home screen just like you can on iPhone.

After some experimentation, I discovered that this actually appears to be a simple fix. To accomplish this, a few small structural tweaks needed to be made. I enlarged the app icons by a few points, pushed the icons closer together, and evenly distributed them. This creates a grid where widgets can be placed at about the same aspect ratios as used on iPhone currently. All this makes for a more scalable solution across iPhone and iPad screens.

Plus the larger widget format offers more space for awesome new added abilities like playback controls and even a functional calculator.

Are there any Home screen improvements or widgets you would like to see on iPad?

Posted on Apr 21, 2021
Chris Walker
Chris Walker

