Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Martina Wolna

Dashboard and onboarding for banking app

Martina Wolna
Martina Wolna
  • Save
Dashboard and onboarding for banking app flat banking bank dashboad geometry minimalist figma design mobile ui
Download color palette

Full banking experience available on Figma! You can download this file free from this Figma link and experiment yourself. Have fun!

If you are interested how this project was created, you can read UX process report on my LinkedIn profile.

1f48145be2c1bc60e9b507e95fa8a215
Rebound of
finance: mobile app
By Vladimir Gruev
View all tags
Posted on Apr 21, 2021
Martina Wolna
Martina Wolna

More by Martina Wolna

View profile
    • Like