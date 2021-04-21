Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Marco Quarta

PNL - la discographie

PNL - la discographie
I discovered the PNL in the far 2015 during an outdoor dj set in my city, Milan, in the Navigli district.
Since that evening I started to follow them constantly, and still today, through their video clips and their style they continue to inspire my mind.

This is a little "exercise in style" of graphic design and art direction realized to say thanks to them. This is a series of moodboards which briefly summarize what was the creative process to create a little experience site that you can see below.

PNL - la discographie

SALUT LA MIF! ✋🏾🇫🇷

Posted on Apr 21, 2021
Art Director ⤷ and some stuff
