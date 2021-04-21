🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I discovered the PNL in the far 2015 during an outdoor dj set in my city, Milan, in the Navigli district.
Since that evening I started to follow them constantly, and still today, through their video clips and their style they continue to inspire my mind.
This is a little "exercise in style" of graphic design and art direction realized to say thanks to them. This is a series of moodboards which briefly summarize what was the creative process to create a little experience site that you can see below.
PNL - la discographie
SALUT LA MIF! ✋🏾🇫🇷