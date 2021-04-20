🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi friends,
Together with Synchronized studio , we've been busy finalizing the website for the Covid Art Museum, which is the world's first museum for art born during Covid19 quarantine.
At Synchronized, we believe that art is not just a medium for self-expression. It is a reflection of the present-day reality, a chronicle of the events and happenings encountered by humanity.
The key component of the website is its interactive grid that allows visitors to learn more about the matter while reminding them of the importance to keep social distance. The website is also featuring light and dark modes and a lot of other delightful moments and interactions to keep visitors engagement at a high level.
What's more, we are also running for SOTD on Awwwards and would be really grateful for your support 🙏🏻
Make sure to check the live version of the website https://covidartmuseum.com/ and scroll until the very end 😉