Scientific studies section for a CBD e-commerce platform

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here’s a part 2 of the project we published last week: an extensive section on scientific studies around the benefits of CBD supplements, meant to compliment and legitimize the e-commerce platform.
Just as in the case of the store front, we aimed for a more subtle, calming aesthetic than one usually finds on CBD-related websites, with a lot of nature-inspired imagery and colors.
Let us know what you think of the design!
We’re open for new projects! Contact us at:
👉 www.usertive.com 👈
----
Let’s keep in touch:
Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter