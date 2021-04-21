Usertive

Scientific studies section for a CBD e-commerce platform

Scientific studies section for a CBD e-commerce platform
Here’s a part 2 of the project we published last week: an extensive section on scientific studies around the benefits of CBD supplements, meant to compliment and legitimize the e-commerce platform.

Just as in the case of the store front, we aimed for a more subtle, calming aesthetic than one usually finds on CBD-related websites, with a lot of nature-inspired imagery and colors.

Let us know what you think of the design!

