“Oggi faccio azzurro” Book - Motion Cover

“Oggi faccio azzurro” Book - Motion Cover mondadori daria bignardi oggifaccioazzurro armchair lady book motion animation loop cover book after effects
This is my motion view of the book's cover “Oggi faccio azzurro” by the writer Daria Bignardi.

Illustration: "Dame im Sessel" by Gabriele Münter, 1929

Publisher: Mondadori

