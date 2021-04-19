Sudip Sen Gupta

Brand & Visual Identity for Family Bazar

Brand & Visual Identity for Family Bazar logo presentation elegant logo modern logo design letters 2020 logo minimalistic creative modern brand design brand identity letter concept colorful clean awesome dribble web wonderful love shopping cart logo
This project is an approach to a well executed logo design by me starting from scratch to where it stands now. For this execution, I had gone through the depth meaning of these two words - Family & Bazar. After finding so many ideas I had come to a conclusion that people buy things to fulfill the demands of their loving ones.

