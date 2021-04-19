Brand & Visual Identity for Family Bazar

This project is an approach to a well executed logo design by me starting from scratch to where it stands now. For this execution, I had gone through the depth meaning of these two words - Family & Bazar. After finding so many ideas I had come to a conclusion that people buy things to fulfill the demands of their loving ones.

