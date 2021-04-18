Logo & Branding - Naira Batik

Hello Dribbblers!

Today I would like to share this Branding for Naira Batik, one of the batik clothing shops in Indonesia.

Hope you guys like it. Let me know what you think about this logo and branding. Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 🙂

You can also see the full presentation at the link below↴

https://www.behance.net/tedwip

. . .

We are available for new design project - hi.tedwip@gmail.com

Stay with us -

Instagram | Behance | Facebook