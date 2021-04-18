Logo & Branding - Naira Batik

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Dribbblers!
Today I would like to share this Branding for Naira Batik, one of the batik clothing shops in Indonesia.
Hope you guys like it. Let me know what you think about this logo and branding. Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 🙂
https://www.behance.net/tedwip
We are available for new design project - hi.tedwip@gmail.com
Stay with us -
Instagram | Behance | Facebook