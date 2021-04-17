Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jan Skrabalek

Marketing Analytics Dashboard

Jan Skrabalek
Jan Skrabalek
  • Save
Marketing Analytics Dashboard analytics dashboard analytics chart analytics webapp design webapp uidesigner uidesign uxuidesign productdesign
Download color palette

Hi everyone,

This is my first post!

My previous experience in digital marketing taught me about the importance of data, so I decided to create a light version of the marketing analytics tool dashboard. ✌️

Jan Skrabalek
Jan Skrabalek

More by Jan Skrabalek

View profile
    • Like