The rosé wine label for RAC bar in Shanghai.

This wine is made according to the technology when in one bottle 70% of red grapes and 30% of white comes out to a rosé, and the second, on the contrary, 70% of white and 30% of a red grape and comes out white. 甜甜 (tiantian) 蜜 蜜(mimi) In Chinese means something when you put all together, so it’s a symbol of dualism, such as we have black and white inside all of us.