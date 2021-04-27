Anastasia Yashchenko

Rosé wine label

Anastasia Yashchenko
Anastasia Yashchenko
  • Save
Rosé wine label cards illustration wine label illustration wine label design wine label
Download color palette

The rosé wine label for RAC bar in Shanghai.
This wine is made according to the technology when in one bottle 70% of red grapes and 30% of white comes out to a rosé, and the second, on the contrary, 70% of white and 30% of a red grape and comes out white. 甜甜 (tiantian) 蜜 蜜(mimi) In Chinese means something when you put all together, so it’s a symbol of dualism, such as we have black and white inside all of us.

Anastasia Yashchenko
Anastasia Yashchenko

More by Anastasia Yashchenko

View profile
    • Like