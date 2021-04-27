Rosé wine label

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The rosé wine label for RAC bar in Shanghai.
This wine is made according to the technology when in one bottle 70% of red grapes and 30% of white comes out to a rosé, and the second, on the contrary, 70% of white and 30% of a red grape and comes out white. 甜甜 (tiantian) 蜜 蜜(mimi) In Chinese means something when you put all together, so it’s a symbol of dualism, such as we have black and white inside all of us.